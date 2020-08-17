Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Amphenol worth $260,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.89. The company had a trading volume of 838,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.