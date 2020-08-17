Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the July 15th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMPG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,515. Amplitech Group has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get Amplitech Group alerts:

Amplitech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Amplitech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.