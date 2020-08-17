AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in July

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.06. 19,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. AMS AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB raised AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

