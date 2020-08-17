AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Down 82.4% in July

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.06. 19,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. AMS AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CSFB raised AMS AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

