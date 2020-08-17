Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $186.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.49 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $175.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $743.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.62 million to $750.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $771.02 million, with estimates ranging from $745.84 million to $801.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

