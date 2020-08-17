Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

8/6/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

8/6/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $69.00 to $63.00.

7/16/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACADIA's sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since its launch. The drug’s label expansion program also looks promising with several studies currently underway, targeting various CNS disorders. In June, ACADIA filed a supplemental new drug application seeking approval of Nuplazid for dementia-related psychosis, a potential second indication for the drug. If approved, the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded and sales driven higher in the future as well. However, sole dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. Any regulatory and developmental setback for the drug will hurt the stock severely. Moreover, acute competition remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

7/16/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

7/2/2020 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,875. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

