Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

8/13/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

7/29/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

7/29/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/16/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/20/2020 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,298. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $546.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

