Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

8/11/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $2.75 to $3.40. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 425,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

