Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ: WETF) in the last few weeks:
- 8/14/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “
- 8/11/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.
- 7/10/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $2.75 to $3.40. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2020 – Wisdom Tree Investments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.75. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. 425,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.
Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.