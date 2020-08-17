Analysts Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Target Price at €3.53

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.