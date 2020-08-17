Analysts Set I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,731. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $49,262.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

