Analysts Set Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $8.00

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

KLDO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,953. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 2,000,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.