Analysts Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $116.00

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.75. 15,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. Lear has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.