Analysts Set Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) PT at GBX 145.88

Shares of Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 145.88 ($1.91).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Man Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 154 ($2.01) to GBX 159 ($2.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of EMG traded down GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.10 ($1.71). 1,465,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.32). The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

