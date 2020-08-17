Anchor 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,179.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and $17,179.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00006412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00152335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.01851742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00136035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,814,098 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anchor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars.

