ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AHCHY traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,598. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

