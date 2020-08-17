ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $9.90 on Monday, reaching $267.40. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a 52 week low of $146.70 and a 52 week high of $268.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44.

Get ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR alerts:

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.