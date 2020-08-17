ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 416.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $9.90 on Monday, reaching $267.40. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a 52 week low of $146.70 and a 52 week high of $268.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.44.
ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR Company Profile
