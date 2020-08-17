Antibe Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in February

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the January 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATBPF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.31. 44,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,098. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.64.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.09% and a negative return on equity of 269.39%.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

