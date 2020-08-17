Apriem Advisors Boosts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1,421.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,579,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,566,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,693 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in PBF Energy by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,714,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 508,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $832,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

PBF Energy stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

