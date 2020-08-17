Apriem Advisors Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.07. 83,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

