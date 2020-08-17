Apriem Advisors Buys 3,343 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 327,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

