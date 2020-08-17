Apriem Advisors Cuts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,765 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.07. 774,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,512,172. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

