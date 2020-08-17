Apriem Advisors Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Apriem Advisors lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CVB Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CVB Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CVB Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.66. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.