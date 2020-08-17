Apriem Advisors Decreases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after purchasing an additional 866,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8,909.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,082,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,058,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.48. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.