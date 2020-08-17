Apriem Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC)

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAC. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 155.5% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 974,094 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter worth about $4,612,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd during the first quarter worth about $2,567,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 181.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,950,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 181,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NAC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 11,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

