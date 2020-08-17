Apriem Advisors Has $11.90 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 46.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 71.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $66,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,859 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

