Apriem Advisors Has $12.78 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Medtronic by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,123,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $103,028,000 after acquiring an additional 108,551 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 146,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

