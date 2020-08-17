Apriem Advisors Has $13.88 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Apriem Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 2.9% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $137.47. 17,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,401. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

