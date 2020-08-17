Apriem Advisors Has $2.10 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,439,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,245,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 762,487 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,424,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $18,558,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 50,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

