Apriem Advisors Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,945 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

