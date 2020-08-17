Apriem Advisors Has $576,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Apriem Advisors cut its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

NYSE FRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.