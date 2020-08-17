Apriem Advisors Has $7.50 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.46. 17,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,479. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77.

