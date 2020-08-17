Apriem Advisors Has $932,000 Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,985. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $146.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

