Apriem Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $36,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,430. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

