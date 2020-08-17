Apriem Advisors Makes New $16.14 Million Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 60,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,000. Cintas accounts for about 3.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.39. 8,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.78. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $324.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

