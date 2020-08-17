Apriem Advisors Purchases 401 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 141,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $102.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

