Apriem Advisors Purchases 465 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $379.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 22.42%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

