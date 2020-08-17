Apriem Advisors Purchases 7,087 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.6% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. The company has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.27. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

