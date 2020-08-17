Apriem Advisors Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,640,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.12 on Monday, hitting $262.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. UBS Group lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.42.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

