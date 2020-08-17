Apriem Advisors Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,017,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,678,000 after acquiring an additional 356,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,751,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,225.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,963,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,764 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,548,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,570,000 after acquiring an additional 203,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,137,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

