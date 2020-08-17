Apriem Advisors Sells 6,204 Shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Apriem Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 410,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 286,267 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 209,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 147,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 99,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.