Apriem Advisors Sells 693 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.3% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,173,000 after purchasing an additional 116,065 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 33.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,377 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,751,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,839,000 after acquiring an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

