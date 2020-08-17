Apriem Advisors Sells 704 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Apriem Advisors cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in General Mills by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in General Mills by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,766. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.