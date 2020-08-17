Apriem Advisors Trims Stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)

Apriem Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 834,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $14.97. 2,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

