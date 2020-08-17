Apriem Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Apriem Advisors trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,727 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 140.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 206,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.9% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE ED traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. 80,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $187,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.