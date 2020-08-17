Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,128. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 20,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 630,879 shares during the last quarter.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

