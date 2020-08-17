Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 3,080 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 173,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 167,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. 5,843,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

