Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.52. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

