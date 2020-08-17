Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 225.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 371,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.87 and its 200-day moving average is $159.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

