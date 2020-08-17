Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,938 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

