Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 195 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

