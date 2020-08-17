ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.33. 120,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,169. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

